Türkiye slams Israel's plan to expand occupation in Gaza as 'expansionist, destructive'
Türkiye says the recent decision by the Netanyahu government in Israel to expand its occupation in Gaza is 'a manifestation of an expansionist and destructive mentality'.
MFA Turkiye / AA
May 6, 2025

Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel’s recent military attacks across the Middle East, accusing the Netanyahu government of pushing the region toward a wider conflict.

In Tuesday’s statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Israel is undermining peace and stability through its attacks on regional countries including Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

“The Israeli government must put an end to its irresponsible actions aimed at dragging the entire region into an all-out conflict,” the statement read.

It also criticised Israel's recent decision to extend its occupation of Gaza, adding that it was a clear continuation of the same expansionist and destructive mentality.

Calling for urgent international action, Ankara urged the global community to take a “decisive stance” against Israel’s “unrestrained aggression,” warning that the consequences would extend beyond the region.

“Türkiye remains committed to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, in cooperation and solidarity with regional countries and the broader international community,” the statement concluded.

