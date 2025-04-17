Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said that Israel had failed to respect January's ceasefire agreement in Gaza, as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"As you know, we reached an agreement months ago, but unfortunately, Israel did not abide by this agreement," said the ruler of Qatar on Thursday, a key mediator of the deal.

"It would be highly valuable to address current flashpoints, recognising Qatar's significant contributions to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Putin stressed.

President Putin began a meeting with Al Thani, who arrived in Russia for his first official visit since 2018.

Al Thani’s plane touched down at Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 government airport earlier in the day, where an official delegation welcomed him.

The Russian president lamented that Qatar's initiatives have gone unimplemented, resulting in continued civilian casualties in Palestine.

"Our stance mirrors yours -- a lasting settlement hinges on a UN-backed resolution, notably entailing the establishment of two viable states, primarily referencing the formation of a Palestinian state," he said.

Putin and Al Thani also discussed the situation in Syria. "Above all, we are committed to upholding Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. Furthermore, we wish to explore possibilities for assisting the Syrian populace, including humanitarian relief efforts," he concluded.