A joint investigation by The Guardian, Palestinian-Israeli publication +972 Magazine, and Hebrew-language outlet Local Call has uncovered that Israel's military intelligence agency, Unit 8200, has been using Microsoft's Azure cloud platform to store and process vast amounts of intercepted Palestinian phone call data.

Following a 2021 meeting between Unit 8200 commander Yossi Sariel and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, a segregated Azure environment was established to house "sensitive workloads."

Internal documents and interviews indicate that Microsoft employees worked closely with Israeli military contractors to build a custom security architecture for the project, with some describing daily collaboration. This infrastructure allowed Unit 8200 to store and process intercepted audio at an unprecedented scale.

Operational since 2022, the system allegedly stores millions of calls daily, which intelligence sources say have been instrumental in guiding airstrikes, blackmail, detentions, and post facto justifications for killings in Gaza and the West Bank.

The system reportedly underpins a suite of AI-driven targeting algorithms developed under Sariel’s command, which have been deployed to guide air strikes and operations, significantly expanding the Israeli military’s surveillance and strike capabilities.

While Microsoft denies knowledge of the call data or consulting on surveillance systems, internal documents and sources suggest close collaboration, including daily interactions for building custom security infrastructure.

As of July 2025, more than 11,500 terabytes of Israeli military data, equivalent to approximately 200 million hours of audio, were stored in Azure data centres in the Netherlands and Ireland, according to the investigation.

“Armed with Azure’s near-limitless storage capacity, Unit 8200 began building a powerful new mass surveillance tool: a sweeping and intrusive system that collects and stores recordings of millions of mobile phone calls made each day by Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank,” as per The Guardian.