TÜRKİYE
2 min read
'Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World': Leaders to convene at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
The event, taking place from April 11 to 13, is expected to host over 20 heads of state and government, more than 50 foreign ministers, and additional attendees.
'Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World': Leaders to convene at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
The event, from April 11-13, is hosted by Turkish Foreign Ministry. / AA Archive
April 9, 2025

World leaders and government officials are set to gather at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025) from April 11-13 under the theme Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.

The forum, taking place in the Turkish resort city of Antalya under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will kick off on Friday with an opening speech by the president.

Hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the forum is expected to host more than 20 heads of state and government, over 50 foreign ministers, more than 70 ministers, and approximately 60 senior representatives from international organisations, as well as over 4,000 guests, including students.

Over 50 sessions in various formats will be held during the forum, covering topics related to different regions, from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific, Africa to Latin America, as well as key global issues such as climate change, counterterrorism, humanitarian aid, digitisation, food security, and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to participate in the Gaza Contact Group meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League, the Türkiye-Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia trilateral meeting, and Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Security Mechanism meeting as part of the ADF 2025.

Activities and sessions will be live-streamed through the forum's official website and social media accounts, as well as by Turkish public broadcaster TRT.

TRT World will have teams on the ground to provide extensive coverage of the forum.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit