South Korea's opposition Democratic Party on Monday urged the country's Constitutional Court to swiftly rule on President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment, saying keeping the country waiting is "irresponsible" and deepening social division.

As the eight-member court continued deliberations well into the third week, political tensions have surged between those who demand Yoon's ouster for declaring a short-lived martial law in December and supporters who want him reinstated.

The court had wrapped up arguments on February 25, where Yoon said his martial law declaration was needed to root out "anti-state" elements but he never intended to fully impose emergency military rule.

"The country and the people have come to the breaking point," a Democratic Party leadership member Kim Min-seok said. "We wait for the court's responsible decision. Further delay is not normal and irresponsible," he told a party meeting.

In 2017, former president Park Geun-hye was removed from office 11 days after the final arguments in the Constitutional Court in her impeachment trial.

South Koreans have gathered in huge numbers in the capital Seoul supporting and backing the conservative leader's removal, saying the delay has been frustrating and made confusion worse.