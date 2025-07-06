BRICS leaders have condemned Israel’s war on Gaza, military strikes on Iran and Syria, and tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump as they meet in Brazil.

Conceived two decades ago as a forum for fast-growing economies, the BRICS have come to be seen as a Chinese-driven counterbalance to Western power.

The BRICS gathering includes Iran, alongside countries like Russia and China, which maintain close ties with Tehran.

While the group’s expansion to include members such as Iran and Indonesia has made full consensus on issues like Gaza and institutional reform more complex, the 11-member bloc has nonetheless found common ground on several key fronts, as evident from statements made over the weekend.

Call for ‘unconditional ceasefire’ in Gaza



In one summit declaration, the 11-member bloc urged negotiators to swiftly end Israel’s 22-month-long war in Gaza.

"We exhort the parties to engage in good faith in further negotiations to achieve an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire," the 11-nation bloc said in a final summit statement.



The BRICS countries also called for a “full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and all other parts of the occupied Palestinian Territories.”

The bloc's statement came as Gaza truce talks between Israel and Hamas resumed in Doha, and as pressure mounted to end the genocidal war which has killed at least 57,418 Palestinians in Gaza as it enters its 21th month.

Rebuke for strikes on Iran, Syria

In a separate statement, Iran secured the backing of fellow BRICS nations, with the bloc condemning recent Israel and US air strikes that hit military, nuclear and other targets.