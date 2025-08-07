Harvard University professor Alberto Ascherio's research is frozen.

Collected from millions of US soldiers over two decades, using millions of dollars from taxpayers, the epidemiology and nutrition scientist has blood samples stored in liquid nitrogen freezers within the university’s TH Chan School of Public Health.

The samples are key to his award-winning research, which seeks a cure for multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases.

For months, Ascherio has been unable to work with the samples because he lost $7 million in federal research funding, a casualty of Harvard's fight with the Trump administration.

“It's like we have been creating a state-of-the-art telescope to explore the universe, and now we don’t have money to launch it,” said Ascherio.

“We built everything and now we are ready to use it to make new discovery that could impact millions of people in the world and then, 'Poof, You're being cut off.'

Researchers laid off and science shelved

The loss of an estimated $2.6 billion in federal funding at Harvard has meant that some of the world's most prominent scientists are laying off young researchers. They are shelving years or even decades of research, into everything from opioid addiction to cancer.

Despite Harvard's lawsuits against the administration and settlement talks between the warring parties, researchers are confronting the fact that some of their work may never resume.

The funding cuts are part of a months-long battle that the Trump administration has waged against some of the country's top universities, including Columbia, Brown and Northwestern.