The right-wing government of India’s BJP party has set its sights on a new target — a Muslim figure of Turkic origin who died nearly a thousand years ago.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, has called for a “complete ban” on events named after Salar Masud, a warrior-saint who took part in the Ghaznavid conquest of India in the early 11th century.

“Freedom from the slave mentality means a complete ban on events held in the name of Salar Masud,” Adityanath told a public gathering on June 10.

Originating from Central Asia, the Ghaznavids were of Turkic descent. Their conquests from the late 10th to early 11th centuries introduced Islamic governance, architecture, and cultural practices to India.

Masud has become the latest symbol in the BJP’s crusade to reshape the cultural landscape of multi-ethnic India. Revered by many as a Sufi saint, he enjoys a semi-legendary status among Indian Muslims.

Radical Hindu groups, however, view him as a foreign invader who took part in the Muslim conquest of India that popularised Islam in the Hindu-majority subcontinent a thousand years ago.

The subsequent Mughal Empire, which ruled much of India from 1526 to 1857, also traced its roots to Turkic origins, reflecting a continuity of Turkic influence in the subcontinent.

“(The) glorification of foreign invaders should be stopped and the national heroes must be honoured. And 1,000 years ago, such a tale of courage and bravery was written by Maharaja Suheldev on this very soil of Bahraich,” the chief minister said, while referring to the Hindu king who killed Masud in a battle in Uttar Pradesh in 1033 CE.

Conquest by ‘plunderers’

Last month, the Bahraich district administration denied permission for Jeth Mela, an annual festival that draws hundreds of thousands of devotees to the shrine of Masud from May 15 to June 15 every year.