Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that December 8 marks a new chapter for the Syrian people, stressing that an administration capable of assuming responsibility for the country's own societal challenges would be a significant step forward for both the region and the wider international community.

Fidan delivered the opening remarks at the conference titled Syria After One Year: Recovery and Reconstruction held at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) on Wednesday.

Fidan emphasised that December 8 is a new day, a new hope, and a new beginning for the Syrian people, but that this date does not bring solutions to all problems; rather, it marks the launch of a new story of growth and life.

‘Unifying armed groups under a single army is crucial’

Drawing attention to the political challenges in Syria, Fidan said bringing all armed groups under a single army is crucial for ensuring national unity and maintaining external support.

“We now see that all groups that took part in the resistance against the Assad regime have aligned themselves with the new administration and unified under the newly established national army. This is a very positive beginning,” he said.

Noting that the presence of multiple armed groups makes it impossible to secure the economy, security, and essential public services, Fidan said: “In such circumstances, no one would come to invest in your country; on the contrary, people flee. That is why the unification of these armed groups and their acting in an orderly, coordinated manner is important.”

He said once the international community and regional actors accepted working with the new system, “the expectations of those waiting for chaos inside the country were somewhat dampened, but after a while, we saw the mechanisms of chaos-making being activated again,” referring to the problems in Latakia.

Emphasising that Syria must treat all parties equally to protect the rights of its own citizens, he said: “We observed a mature understanding on this issue, exactly the kind of approach we hoped for. But we also saw some minor initial shortcomings in implementation. Now we see that necessary corrections are being made.”

‘The YPG must understand that no country can have two armed forces’