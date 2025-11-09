EUROPE
BBC’s top executives resign after Trump speech fiasco
Director General Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness quit following a damning internal document that accused BBC of splicing together parts of Trump’s 2021 speech.
BBC boss Tim Davie quit after report found “serious editorial breaches” in edits to Trump’s 2021 speech. / AP
November 9, 2025

The director general of Britain's BBC, Tim Davie, and the chief executive of news, Deborah Turness, have resigned following criticism over bias at the corporation, including in the way it edited a 2021 speech by US President Donald Trump.

The BBC has been embroiled in a spate of allegations that it had failed to maintain political neutrality in its reporting, including in its coverage of Trump and Israel’s Gaza genocide.

In the most recent controversy, the Daily Telegraph had reported for days on an internal document produced by a former BBC adviser on standards who had listed a raft of errors, including in the way a speech by Trump on January 6, 2001, was edited.

The document suggested the flagship Panorama programme had edited two parts of Trump's speech together so he appeared to encourage the Capitol Hill riots of January 2021.

"This is entirely my decision, and I remain very thankful to the Chair and Board for their unswerving and unanimous support throughout my entire tenure, including during recent days," Davie said in a statement.

"I have been reflecting on the very intense personal and professional demands of managing this role over many years in these febrile times, combined with the fact that I want to give a successor time to help shape the Charter plans they will be delivering."

Trump, in the BBC documentary, was shown telling his supporters that "we’re going to walk down to the Capitol" and that they would "fight like hell", a comment he made in a different part of his speech.

