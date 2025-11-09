The director general of Britain's BBC, Tim Davie, and the chief executive of news, Deborah Turness, have resigned following criticism over bias at the corporation, including in the way it edited a 2021 speech by US President Donald Trump.

The BBC has been embroiled in a spate of allegations that it had failed to maintain political neutrality in its reporting, including in its coverage of Trump and Israel’s Gaza genocide.

In the most recent controversy, the Daily Telegraph had reported for days on an internal document produced by a former BBC adviser on standards who had listed a raft of errors, including in the way a speech by Trump on January 6, 2001, was edited.

The document suggested the flagship Panorama programme had edited two parts of Trump's speech together so he appeared to encourage the Capitol Hill riots of January 2021.