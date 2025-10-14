US President Donald Trump has threatened trade penalties, including tariffs, against Spain, saying he is unhappy with its refusal to raise defence spending to 5% and calling the move disrespectful to NATO.

"I'm very unhappy with Spain. They're the only country that didn't raise their number up to 5%... so I'm not happy with Spain," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I was thinking of giving them trade punishment through tariffs because of what they did, and I think I may do that," Trump added.

The US president was referring to Spain being the only member of the 32-nation alliance not to commit to increasing military spending to 5 percent of GDP, as agreed by NATO leaders in June.