Israel’s military chief has called for a "systemic investigation" into the failures that led to the October 7, 2023, surprise blitz, as the government continues to resist establishing a state commission of inquiry.

Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir made the appeal after an expert committee he had appointed released a report marking the conclusion of the army’s internal investigations into the surprise blitz.

"The expert committee's report presented today is a significant step toward achieving the comprehensive understanding that we, as a society and as an organisation, require," Zamir said in the report.

"However, to ensure that such failures never recur, a broader understanding is needed — one that encompasses the inter-organisational and inter-hierarchical interfaces that have not yet been examined," he added.

"To that end, a broad and comprehensive systemic investigation is now necessary."

Pressure on Netanyahu

Public pressure for a national inquiry has grown steadily, with polls showing broad support across the political spectrum for an independent investigation to determine responsibility for the country’s worst intelligence failure in decades.