Spain has selected Türkiye’s HURJET, the advanced jet trainer developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), as its new advanced trainer aircraft, a leading Spanish aviation media has said.

As the 2025 edition of the International Defence and Security Exhibition (FEINDEF) concludes, a key event is scheduled for Wednesday, 14 May.

According to Avion Revue Internacional, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the Spanish defence industry and the HURJET programme, laying the groundwork for future collaboration to supply the Spanish Air and Space Force with a new advanced trainer aircraft.

Sources within the defence sector suggest that the Spanish programme will likely proceed in two phases. The first phase — reportedly already agreed — will involve aircraft produced entirely in Türkiye, to be certified by the Spanish industry, Avion Revue said.

A second batch is currently under negotiation, which may include the integration of Spanish systems and a broader role for Spanish defence companies in the manufacturing process, the news report added.

This development marks a crucial step forward for HURJET in its bid to become the next-generation training platform for Spanish military pilots. It also represents a major opportunity for both the Spanish Air and Space Force and the national defence industry, it added.

Türkiye's homegrown light attack jet, HURJET, seeks to replace aging jet trainers and to be used as advanced jet trainers due to the increasing number of fifth-generation aircraft and their changing configurations.

The 13.6-metre long (44.6 feet) Hurjet has a wingspan of 9.5 metres (31 feet).