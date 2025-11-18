TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Fitch upgrades ratings of several Turkish banks
Agency cites improved operating conditions and stronger government support in latest bank rating upgrades.
Fitch upgrades ratings of several Turkish banks
Fitch lifts issuer ratings for multiple Turkish banks as financial and business profiles remain stable. / Reuters
November 18, 2025

Fitch Ratings has upgraded the long-term foreign currency issuer default ratings of several major Turkish banks, citing an improved assessment of Türkiye’s operating environment and stable financial profiles across the sector.

The agency raised the long-term foreign currency ratings of Ziraat Bank, VakifBank and the Industrial Development Bank of Türkiye (TSKB) from "B+" to "BB-", while upgrading their viability ratings from "b+" to "bb-."

Their long-term local currency ratings were affirmed at "BB-" and national ratings at "AA(tur)", all with a stable outlook.

Arap Turk Bank (ATB) also saw upgrades, with its long-term issuer default rating rising from B to B+, its viability rating from b to b+, and its national long-term rating increased from A-(tur) to A(tur). Its outlook was likewise set to stable.

"The upgrades reflect Fitch’s improved assessment of the Turkish operating environment, as shown by the recent revision of the operating environment score for Turkish banks to 'bb-'/stable from 'b+'/positive," the agency said.

"The upgrades also consider the banks' stable business and financial profiles maintained in the context of improved operating conditions."

RECOMMENDED

Fitch noted that the government support ratings of Ziraat Bank, VakifBank and TSKB were upgraded from b+ to bb-, reflecting authorities' strengthened ability to support the banking sector amid improving foreign exchange reserves.

In a separate statement, Fitch announced upgrades for Halkbank, Emlak Participation Bank and Vakif Participation Bank, lifting their long-term foreign currency issuer default ratings from B+ to BB-, also with stable outlooks.

Their government support ratings were similarly raised from b+ to bb-.

The rating agency also said the government support ratings of Türkiye Is Bankasi, Akbank and Yapi Kredi were upgraded from b- to b.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations