More than 90 percent of homes in Gaza have been destroyed and damaged, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said, citing data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as Israel's ongoing war on the enclave plunges civilians deeper into a humanitarian catastrophe.

"With nowhere safe to go, families shelter in unsafe ruins," the agency said on X on Wednesday and urged: "IOM has shelter aid ready—entry points must open NOW."

Since March 2, Israel has closed Gaza's crossings, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave despite multiple reports of famine in the war-devastated territory.

The Israeli army unilaterally resumed its genocidal war on Gaza on March 18, shattering a January 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.