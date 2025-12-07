US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth on Saturday warned drug-smuggling networks that attempt to bring narcotics into the United States will face lethal consequences as American strikes on suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific continue.

"Right now, the world is seeing the strength of American resolve and stemming the flow of lethal drugs to our country," Hegseth said in a speech at the 2025 Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.

"Here again, we've been focused and here we've been clear."

"If you're working for a designated terrorist organisation and you bring drugs to this country in a boat, we will find you and we will sink you. Let there be no doubt about it," he added, defending the strikes amid growing bipartisan questions of the legality of the policy.

The US is prioritising its fight against cartels throughout the Western Hemisphere, said Hegseth.

"The days in which these narco-terrorists, designated terror organisations, operate freely in our hemisphere, are over, he said.

"These narco-terrorists are the Al Qaeda of our hemisphere, and we are hunting them with the same sophistication and precision that we hunted Al Qaeda. We are tracking them, we are killing them, and we will keep killing them so long as they are poisoning our people with narcotics."

