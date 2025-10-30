French medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Thursday that recent Israeli attacks and killings in Gaza are consequences of repeated violations of the ceasefire, perpetuating the genocide.

"We have repeatedly called for a sustained ceasefire to stop the overwhelming level of death and catastrophic injuries suffered by civilians. So far, we are witnessing the consequences of repeated violations of this ceasefire, which perpetuate the ongoing genocide in Gaza," the humanitarian organisation said on X.

The MSF said its teams across Gaza on Wednesday treated severely wounded patients from attacks by Israeli forces, which caused alarming civilian casualties. "We have seen injured patients in Al-Aqsa, Nasser, and Al-Shifa hospitals."

“When I got to the emergency room, it was a desperate situation,” said Dr Morten Rostrup, a doctor at Al-Aqsa hospital. “There is no doubt this is an attack on civilians, with so many children being injured and killed. Do we really call this a ceasefire?"