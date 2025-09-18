BIZTECH
3 min read
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
The firm will launch Atlas 950 and 960 superpods with thousands of Huawei chips to boost AI computing power and meet long-term demand.
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
The products will be used to integrate thousands of Huawei chips to enhance the computing power. / Photo: Reuters
September 18, 2025

Chinese tech juggernaut Huawei plans to launch powerful computing setups that allow chips to connect at high speeds, an executive said, as Beijing looks to bolster domestic AI prowess and reduce reliance on Western firms.

Advanced computer chips are at the centre of geopolitical tensions between China and the United States, which has imposed curbs on the export of AI chips to Chinese firms.

Shenzhen-based Huawei and California-based Nvidia are among the tech giants that have repeatedly been caught up in the rivalry, each facing various restrictions on their overseas operations.

Huawei's Deputy Chairman Eric Xu said on Thursday that the firm intends to launch the Atlas 950 and Atlas 960 "SuperPoDs", part of efforts to meet "long-term computing demand", according to a press release.

The products will be used to integrate thousands of Huawei chips, significantly enhancing the computing power that underpins various AI applications.

They are expected to be launched in the fourth quarters of 2026 and 2027, respectively, according to a copy of Xu's speech seen by AFP.

An earlier report by state-controlled Chinese business news outlet Jiemian incorrectly stated that the Atlas 950 would launch this year.

"These two SuperPoDs will deliver an industry-leading performance across multiple key metrics, including the number of NPUs (neural processing units), total computing power, memory capacity, and interconnect bandwidth," said Xu, quoted in the press release.

RelatedTRT World - Why is Huawei’s new AI chip unsettling the Americans?

Local alternatives

Recommended

The announcement comes a day after a report by the Financial Times said China's internet regulator had instructed domestic tech giants, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to terminate orders for certain Nvidia products.

According to the FT, citing unnamed sources, the Cyberspace Administration of China ordered companies to end all testing and purchase plans for Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D chips, state-of-the-art processors made especially for the country.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said Wednesday that he was "disappointed" by the report.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian did not confirm new restrictions when asked about the report at a regular press conference on Thursday.

"We always oppose discriminatory practices targeting specific countries when it comes to economic, trade and technology issues," he said.

"China is willing to maintain dialogue and cooperation with all parties to protect the stability of the global supply chain."

Beijing’s attempt to shore up the use of domestically produced chips has gained momentum as US President Donald Trump’s administration has made it difficult for companies like Nvidia to sell powerful AI processors to China.

The FT report also said that Beijing regulators have recently summoned Huawei and Cambricon — another domestic chipmaker — for discussions on how their products stack up against Nvidia's chips for the Chinese market.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan