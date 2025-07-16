A leading genocide scholar and Holocaust historian has concluded that Israel is committing genocide in besieged Gaza.

Writing in The New York Times, Dr. Omer Bartov, a professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Brown University, said the scale and intent of Israeli military attacks cannot be justified under international law.

By May 2024, after the large-scale destruction of Rafah and the forced displacement of more than a million Palestinians to the Mawasi coastal zone, he concluded that Israel’s actions bore the hallmarks of a systematic campaign to render Gaza uninhabitable.

"At that point, it appeared no longer possible to deny that the pattern of IDF (Israeli army) aggression was consistent with the statements denoting genocidal intent made by Israeli leaders," Bartov wrote.

Calls for genocide

He cited multiple public statements by Israeli political and military officials as evidence of intent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that the enemy would pay a "huge price" and called on Gaza residents to "leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere."

He also referenced the biblical story of Amalek — which is often interpreted as a call to wipe out an entire population — as well as promises to "turn Gaza into rubble."

Other officials used inflammatory language, including references to Palestinians as "human animals" and calls for "total annihilation."

One senior Israeli lawmaker, Nissim Vaturi, wrote that Israel’s task must be "erasing the Gaza Strip from the face of the earth."

Facts on the ground

Bartov argued that such rhetoric, combined with Israel’s military attacks — systematic bombings, the targeting of civilian infrastructure, and the creation of conditions that make life in Gaza unviable — constitutes clear evidence of genocidal intent and execution.

"I believe the goal was — and remains today — to force the population to leave the Strip altogether or... to debilitate the enclave through bombings and severe deprivation... so that it is impossible for Palestinians in Gaza to maintain or reconstitute their existence as a group," he wrote.