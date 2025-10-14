Greece has seen a widely-participated, paralysing general strike over the conservative government’s new labour bill that would allow 13-hour workdays.

Greek ships remained in port and train services were halted on Tuesday as workers walked off the job in a nationwide strike — the second this month by Greece’s main public and private sector unions — timed to coincide with a parliamentary vote on the conservative government’s proposed reforms.

The 24-hour general strike, which was called by major trade unions, ADEDY (The Federation of Public Sector employees), GSEE (General Confederation of Greek Workers), and EKA (the Athens Labour Centre), saw major participation from public and private sector employees, including workers of public transportation companies and taxi drivers in Athens, largely stalling daily life.

Union federations representing workers in various sectors, including construction, railway and restaurant workers, teachers, academics, and accountants, also held rallies against the bill in many cities across the country, including Thessaloniki, Patras, Larissa, Ioannina, Corfu, and Chania.

Condemning the proposed bill as “anti-worker” and warning that it would undermine social and economic peace in the country, the unions urged the government to abolish the 13-hour clause, reduce the weekly working hours, and restore free collective bargaining.

They also warned that they are ready to escalate if the bill proceeds.

'It's paid slavery'