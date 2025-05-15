Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with the Russian delegation at Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace, where peace talks with Ukraine will take place.

The Russian delegation is led by Vladimir Medinsky, presidential aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the General Staff’s Main Directorate Igor Kostyukov, Deputy Defence Minister Aleksandr Fomin, and other experts.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is sending a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to have direct negotiations with the Russian side."

The Ukrainian president announced Defence Minister Rustem Umerov will lead the Ukrainian delegation during talks with the Russian side.

“Despite the rather low level of the Russian delegation, out of respect for President Trump, for the high-level Turkish delegation and President Erdogan, and wishing to attempt at least the first steps toward de-escalation and an end to the war, I decided to send our delegation to Istanbul — though not in full,” he said in the Turkish capital.