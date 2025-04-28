TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye rejects disinformation on sending weapons to Pakistan, calls claims 'speculative'
Communications Directorate says cargo plane stopped in Pakistan for only refueling, dismissing sending 6 plane loads of weapons to Islamabad.
Türkiye rejects disinformation on sending weapons to Pakistan, calls claims 'speculative'
A cargo plane departing from Türkiye made a stop in Pakistan for refueling, Türkiye's Communications Directorate says. / AA
April 28, 2025

Türkiye's Communications Directorate has denied some media reports, claiming that Ankara has sent six planeloads of weapons to Pakistan.

In a statement on Monday on X, the Directorate's Centre for Countering Disinformation said the claim, which has appeared in some media, was untrue.

“A cargo plane departing from Türkiye made a stop in Pakistan for refueling. After that, it continued on its designated route.

Recommended

Speculative reports made outside the statements of authorised persons and institutions should not be taken into consideration,” it added.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye’s diplomatic balancing act in a fractured world

Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit