Türkiye's Communications Directorate has denied some media reports, claiming that Ankara has sent six planeloads of weapons to Pakistan.

In a statement on Monday on X, the Directorate's Centre for Countering Disinformation said the claim, which has appeared in some media, was untrue.

“A cargo plane departing from Türkiye made a stop in Pakistan for refueling. After that, it continued on its designated route.