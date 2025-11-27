Vietnam has reiterated its support for a two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders, local media reported.

The reiteration was expressed by Vietnam's top diplomat Le Hoai Trung in talks with his Palestinian counterpart Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, who arrived in Hanoi on her maiden visit on Wednesday, local English news site Voice of Vietnam reported on Thursday.

Trung said that Vietnam is ready to participate in the reconstruction of war-torn Gaza.

He emphasised Vietnam's stance of supporting the two-state solution, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

"Vietnam has always consistently supported the just struggle of the Palestinian people for independence and national self-determination," he said.