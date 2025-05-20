When US President Donald Trump shook hands with Ahmed Alsharaa, Syria’s new president, at the Saudi royal palace last week and pledged to lift sanctions, it marked a striking shift in his Middle East diplomacy. This gesture has largely pushed Israel to the margins. The sentiment differs starkly from how it started for Tel Aviv five months before.

In January, Trump’s return to the US presidency for a second term was met with enthusiasm in Tel Aviv. Israelis described him as “Israel’s greatest friend ever to serve in the White House,” and the Netanyahu government embraced hopes and expectations that Trump might once again reshape the Middle East in Israel’s favour.

Before Trump’s term, in his address to the US Congress on July 10, 2024—his fourth such appearance, Netanyahu expressed only cursory and formal thanks to Biden, whereas offering a more extensive and enthusiastic acknowledgement of Trump’s contributions to Israel during his presidency.

Netanyahu’s expressions of gratitude toward Trump elicited a notably stronger reaction from the audience. The speech, delivered amid the tenth month of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza—widely condemned by international observers as genocidal— drew significant backlash and public uproar.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators protested day and night in Washington and New York, labelling Netanyahu a “war criminal” and demanding his arrest. In his address, Netanyahu, however, dismissed the demonstrations, controversially referring to the citizens of his host country as “ fools .”

Yet, within five months of Trump’s inauguration, things changed. A noticeable cooling began to define the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu.

The once-close alliance gave way to mutual distrust and open disagreement. One of the most concrete indications of this shift was Trump’s decision to exclude Israel from his Middle East tour —an omission widely interpreted as diplomatic distancing .

This development raises a pressing question: What led to the deterioration of what was once a remarkably close partnership?

Catalogue of disagreements

A close reading of US–Israel relations in recent months reveals mounting tension over four key issues: Iran’s nuclear file, the Houthi movement in Yemen, emerging political order in Syria, and the future of Gaza.

Since the 1979 Iranian Revolution, US–Iran relations have been fraught. Diplomatic ties were severed following the seizure of the American embassy in Tehran, and contacts have since been largely covert or indirect.

Despite persistent structural antagonism and disagreements, there have been moments of cautious engagement, most notably the 2015 nuclear accord, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). It demonstrated that diplomacy could serve. As an effective mechanism for de-escalating tensions and opening new venues in the Iran-West relations. However, Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 disrupted what limited the diplomatic momentum.

Yet in his second term, Trump has pivoted. After months of clandestine contacts, Washington and Tehran resumed political negotiations in Muscat on April 13, 2025. Trump repeatedly insisted that he preferred diplomacy to war, emphasising and repeatedly stating that he did not wish to be drawn into a military confrontation with Iran .

This stance clashed with Netanyahu. Behind the Israeli Prime Minister’s surprise visit to Washington in April 2025 was a proposal for a military attack against Iran. But to Netanyahu’s dismay, Trump used a televised appearance in the Oval Office to publicly announce the resumption of talks with Tehran. While Trump advocated a diplomatic resolution, Netanyahu doubled down on hardline rhetoric, frequently invoking the 2003 Libya model and calling for total dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

In short, while Trump’s first term was defined by “maximum pressure” on Iran, his second has veered toward negotiation. Israeli efforts to derail the diplomatic process which reportedly included covert initiatives to sabotage the talks. This has led to the perception of Israel as a “spoiler”, prompting Trump to recalibrate relations and distance himself from Tel Aviv.

On Yemen, Trump’s abrupt withdrawal of US forces from the Red Sea, even as Houthi attacks targeted Israel, unnerved Israeli officials, creating a deep sense of mistrust and disappointment in Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel’s efforts to destabilise post-war Syria—pushing for fragmentation—have found little favour in Washington. Israeli bombings on Southern Syria have contributed to the growing friction in the bilateral relations between Tel Aviv and Washington.

When Netanyahu raised concerns about Türkiye and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump brusquely replied : “Erdogan is my friend. We have a very good relationship.”

That said, President Trump’s trust in President Erdogan was notably demonstrated during the Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations held in Istanbul . By dispatching Secretary of State Marco Rubio to participate in these talks mediated by Türkiye, Trump underscored the significance he attributed to the negotiation process.