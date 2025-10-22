North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles, its first such launch in months and just a week before world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, descend on South Korea for a summit.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday it had "detected several projectiles, believed to be short-range ballistic missiles".

The missiles were fired "from the area of Junghwa in North Hwanghae Province around 8:10 am Wednesday (2310 GMT Tuesday)," the military added.

The launch is the nuclear-armed North's first of its kind since South Korean President Lee Jae-myung took office in June.

The South Korean military later told reporters that the missiles were short-range.

North Korea last launched ballistic missiles on May 8 when it fired multiple short-range missiles from its east coast.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw in September a test of a solid-fuel engine used for long-range nuclear missiles.

State media said it was the ninth and final test of the engine, indicating that a full test-fire of the new ICBM could be conducted in the coming months.