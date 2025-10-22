ASIA PACIFIC
North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, first launch in months
The launch is the nuclear-armed North's first of its kind since South Korean President Lee Jae-myung took office in June and is just a week ahead before world leaders visit South Korea for a summit.
The launch comes ahead of a visit to South Korea next week by leaders attending an Asia-Pacific economic forum, including Trump and Xi Jinping. / AFP Archive
October 22, 2025

North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles, its first such launch in months and just a week before world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, descend on South Korea for a summit.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday it had "detected several projectiles, believed to be short-range ballistic missiles".

The missiles were fired "from the area of Junghwa in North Hwanghae Province around 8:10 am Wednesday (2310 GMT Tuesday)," the military added.

The launch is the nuclear-armed North's first of its kind since South Korean President Lee Jae-myung took office in June.

The South Korean military later told reporters that the missiles were short-range.

North Korea last launched ballistic missiles on May 8 when it fired multiple short-range missiles from its east coast.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw in September a test of a solid-fuel engine used for long-range nuclear missiles.

State media said it was the ninth and final test of the engine, indicating that a full test-fire of the new ICBM could be conducted in the coming months.

Not willing to give up weapons

US President Donald Trump has said he hopes to meet Kim, possibly this year, following several meetings during his first term.

Pyongyang has said Kim is open to future talks, with caveats that it will not agree to relinquish its nuclear arsenal.

North Korea rejects an international ban backed by the US and South Korea, among others, on its ballistic missile development.

The launch comes ahead of a visit to South Korea next week by leaders attending an Asia-Pacific economic forum, including Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

North Korea showcased its latest intercontinental ballistic missile this month at a parade attended by the Chinese premier.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
