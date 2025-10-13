WORLD
North Korea likely received help from Russia on submarines: South Korea
The minister told the parliament's Defence Committee hearing that it appeared true that the North was receiving "various technologies" for its submarine development.
North Korea's leader visits shipyards to inspect nuclear submarine projects [FILE]. / Reuters
11 hours ago

North Korea has likely received technical help from Russia for its submarine development, South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back told parliament.

Ahn told the parliament's Defence Committee hearing on Monday that it appeared true that the North was receiving "various technologies" for its submarine development.

The minister said, however, it was premature to conclude Pyongyang had test-launched a SLBM (submarine-launched ballistic missile) from a submarine.

North Korea has vowed to develop submarines that can launch ballistic missiles and has test-fired such missiles from submerged platforms, but it is not clear whether Pyongyang has succeeded in mastering a launch from submarines.

It is also pursuing the development of nuclear-powered submarines.

North Korea and Russia have dramatically upgraded military cooperation in the past two years, with Pyongyang deploying more than 10,000 troops to fight in the war with Ukraine in return for economic and military technology assistance, according to South Korean intelligence assessments.

SOURCE:Reuters
