WORLD
2 min read
Soldiers in Benin announce power grab, removing President Talon
Benin’s Foreign Minister said the coup attempt is under control, with much of the army and national guard still loyal.
Soldiers in Benin announce power grab, removing President Talon
President Talon was due to step down next April after completing his second term. [File photo] / AP
December 7, 2025

A group of soldiers in Benin claimed on Sunday that they had seized power, announcing the removal of President Patrice Talon on national television.

Calling themselves the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR), they said they had appointed Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri to lead the country.

"Mr Patrice Talon is removed from office as president of the republic," CMR said on state television.

Talon, a former businessman who has been in office since 2016 and re-elected in 2021, was due to step down next April at the end of his second term—a rare voluntary transfer of power in the region.

The French Embassy reported gunfire near the presidential residence at Camp Guezo and urged citizens to stay indoors “while the situation is fully clarified.”

‘Situation under control’

RECOMMENDED

Talon’s current location was not immediately known.

Benin’s Foreign Minister, Shegun Adjadi Bakari, told Reuters that “There is a (coup) attempt but the situation is under control.”

He added that “large parts of the army and national guard [are] still loyalist and are controlling the situation.”

The announcement comes as the country prepares for a presidential election.

The ruling coalition had nominated Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni, a key architect of the government’s economic policies, as its candidate to continue ongoing reforms.

Recent coups in Guinea-Bissau — the ninth in the region since 2020 — and other West African nations have raised concerns about regional stability, making Sunday’s announcement part of a worrying trend across countries where democratic norms are under pressure.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints