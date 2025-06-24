Foreign leaders, Israel’s opposition and the families of Israeli captives have called for an end to the war in Gaza after a ceasefire was announced with Iran.

"And now Gaza. It's time to finish it there too. Bring back the hostages, end the war," opposition leader Yair Lapid of the centre-right Yesh Atid party wrote on X on Tuesday.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the main group representing the families of prisoners, also called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a Gaza ceasefire.

"We call on the government to engage in urgent negotiations that will bring home all the hostages and end the war. Those who can achieve a ceasefire with Iran can also end the war in Gaza," it said in a statement.

Of the 251 captives seized in October 2023, 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27 who are dead, according to the Israeli forces.

The prime minister of Qatar said the Gulf country was working on resuming talks for a ceasefire.

"We are still continuing our efforts, and God willing, we will try to look for an opportunity during the next two days for having indirect negotiations between the two parties," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog suggested the truce with Iran was "a great opportunity" to foster national unity after the highly divisive Gaza war, although he did not call for an end to the fighting in the enclave.

"I believe this can be a moment of goodwill and national agreement on many painful issues," Herzog told reporters at the site of an Iranian missile strike in southern Israel.