ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
US to work closely with South Korea on nuclear submarines — Pentagon
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back hold 'Security Consultative Meeting' in Seoul.
US to work closely with South Korea on nuclear submarines — Pentagon
Hegseth said the US–South Korea alliance is “stronger than ever” and that Korean yards will service US warships. / AP
November 4, 2025

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday said that the US will work closely with South Korea on nuclear submarines and called ties with Seoul "vital."

Speaking at a joint news conference alongside South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back after the annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) in Seoul, Hegseth said the two sides agreed to strengthen defence cooperation, modernise the alliance, and expand joint industrial collaboration.

"We're going to work closely with the Department of State and the Department of Energy to fulfill President Trump's commitment," he said.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said that he has approved South Korea's plan to build a nuclear-powered submarine.

The South Korean Defence Ministry on Thursday said that Seoul could launch a nuclear-powered submarine in the mid-to-late 2030s with homegrown technology.

Hegseth also called the alliance between South Korea and the US “stronger than ever” and said for the first time the two countries agreed to maintain and repair the US warships in Korean shipyards.

"Our historic alliance is stronger than ever before and is vital to the Asia Pacific," said the US defence chief.

Modernising the alliance

RECOMMENDED

Hegseth added that during the meeting, the two sides discussed practical steps that they can take to modernise the alliance.

"And I'm greatly encouraged by Minister Ahn's commitment to increase defence spending, and to make greater investments in ROK (Republic of Korea) military capabilities," said Hegseth, adding: "This includes critical missile defence and space capabilities that our forces need to preserve the peace and prevail, God forbid, in war."

Responding to a question about the US supporting South Korea to build its own nuclear weapons, Hegseth said his Monday visit to the Demilitarised Zone underscored the core of the US–South Korea alliance, which is focused on protecting Seoul from North Korean threats.

South Korean Defence Minister Ahn clarified that Seoul is a member of the NPT and will not acquire nuclear weapons; however, its commitment to the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula remains "unwavering."

On Tuesday, the South Korean military said that North Korea fired around 10 artillery shells from its multiple rocket launcher system toward waters off the northern Yellow Sea on Monday, just an hour before Hegseth's arrival at Camp Bonifas of the Joint Security Area (JSA) within the DMZ.

RelatedTRT World - US-South Korea alliance focused on North Korea but 'flexibility' needed: Hegseth

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case