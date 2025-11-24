The United States' top military officer is visiting American troops in Puerto Rico and on a Navy warship in the region, where the US has amassed an unusually large fleet of warships. This trip comes as Washington designates Cartel de los Soles, or Cartel of the Suns, as a "foreign terrorist organisation."

General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and President Donald Trump's primary military adviser, will be joined by David L. Isom, the senior enlisted adviser to Caine.

Caine's office said in a statement on Monday that the men will "engage with service members and thank them for their outstanding support to regional missions."

This will be Caine's second visit to the region since the US military started building up its presence, which now includes the nation's most advanced aircraft carrier.

Caine and US Secretary of War Pete Hegsethcame to Puerto Rico in September after ships carrying hundreds of US Marines arrived for what officials said was a training exercise.

Hegseth said then that the deployed Marines were "on the front lines of defending the American homeland."

Caine's visit comes as Trump evaluates whether to use military aggression against Venezuela, which he has not ruled out as part of his administration's escalating campaign to combat alleged drug trafficking into the US.

The buildup of American warships and the strikes, which have killed more than 80 people on 21 alleged drug boats, are seen by many as a pressure tactic to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government by any means.

'Ridiculous' US designation