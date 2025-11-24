The Venezuelan government has rejected what it called a "ridiculous" US plan to designate the "nonexistent" Cartel de los Soles a terrorist organisation, ahead of Washington's expected designation later in the day.

“Venezuela categorically, firmly, and absolutely rejects the new and ridiculous fabrication by the Secretary of the US Department of State, Marco Rubio, which designates the non-existent Cartel de los Soles as a terrorist organisation,” said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil on his Telegram account on Monday.

The measure revives “an infamous and vile lie to justify an illegitimate and illegal intervention against Venezuela, under the classic US regime-change format. This new manoeuvre will meet the same fate as previous and recurring aggressions against our country: failure,” it added.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier this month his country would designate the Cartel de los Soles a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) for its alleged role in importing illegal drugs into the US.

Escalating pressure

The Trump administration alleges the cartel is made up of high-ranking officials and has accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of leading the group, which he strongly denies.

The move comes as Maduro faces escalating pressure from US President Donald Trump via a massive US military buildup in the Caribbean.