Democrat Eric Gisler has claimed an upset victory in a special election in a historically Republican Georgia state House district.

Gisler said he was the winner of the contest, in which he was leading Republican Mack “Dutch” Guest in the final unofficial returns.

A Democratic win in a district that backed US President Donald Trump by about twelve points last year lands ahead of next year’s midterms, when Georgia will host closely watched races for the Senate and the governor’s office.

CNN , Decision Desk HQ, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) all projected Gisler’s victory over Republican Mack “Dutch” Guest in the 121st House District, which includes parts of Oconee County and Athens.

Democrats have seen several electoral successes in 2025 as the party's voters have been eager to express dissatisfaction with Trump.

In Georgia in November, they romped to two blowouts in statewide special elections for the Public Service Commission, unseating two incumbent Republicans in campaigns driven by discontent over rising electricity costs.

Nationwide, Democrats won governor's races by broad margins in Virginia and New Jersey.

On Tuesday, a Democrat defeated a Trump-endorsed Republican in the race for Miami mayor, becoming the first from his party to win the post in nearly 30 years.

Democrats have also performed strongly in some races they lost, such as a Tennessee US House race last week and a Georgia state Senate race in September.