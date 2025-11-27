Tajikistan has said that three Chinese workers were killed when a drone "launched from Afghan territory" struck a camp in the Khatlon region late on Wednesday, calling on the interim Taliban administration in Kabul to take action to prevent further incidents.

The attack targeted the LLC Shohin SM workers’ camp near the 1st Border Guard Post “Istiqlol” in the Yol Border Detachment.

The Tajik foreign ministry said on Thursday that an unmanned aerial vehicle carrying grenades and firearms hit the site.

"The attack, carried out with firearms and a drone loaded with grenades, claimed the lives of three employees of Chinese nationality," it said in a statement.

The ministry claimed that “criminal groups” operating inside Afghanistan were responsible for the strike.

Rein in terrorists