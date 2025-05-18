Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has praised the growing momentum in Türkiye-Saudi Arabia relations, calling it a product of the “vision put forward by our leaders.”

“We are pleased with the momentum gained in the sincere and close cooperation between our countries, which are two important actors in our region and the Islamic world, based on the vision put forward by our leaders,” Fidan said on Sunday during the second meeting of the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council — a key diplomatic forum aimed at strengthening political, economic, and strategic cooperation — in Riyadh.

Fidan met his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan to further advance ties across multiple sectors, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, according to Turkish diplomatic sources, speaking at the council meeting Fidan emphasised that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia — bound by “historical and human ties” — have proven the strength of their relationship through regional and global challenges.

