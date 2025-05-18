TÜRKİYE
Turkish foreign minister praises growing ties with Saudi Arabia at Riyadh talks
'We are pleased with the momentum,' Hakan Fidan says at meeting of Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council in Riyadh.
Fidan met his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan to further advance ties across multiple sectors, / AA
May 18, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has praised the growing momentum in Türkiye-Saudi Arabia relations, calling it a product of the “vision put forward by our leaders.”

“We are pleased with the momentum gained in the sincere and close cooperation between our countries, which are two important actors in our region and the Islamic world, based on the vision put forward by our leaders,” Fidan said on Sunday during the second meeting of the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council — a key diplomatic forum aimed at strengthening political, economic, and strategic cooperation — in Riyadh.

Fidan met his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan to further advance ties across multiple sectors, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, according to Turkish diplomatic sources, speaking at the council meeting Fidan emphasised that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia — bound by “historical and human ties” — have proven the strength of their relationship through regional and global challenges.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan highlighted at the council meeting that Ankara and Riyadh, bound by deep “historical and human ties,” have consistently reinforced the strength of their partnership through complex regional and global challenges.

Deepening cooperation

“Turkish-Saudi relations, shaped by historical and human ties, have proven their strength and resilience in the face of challenges and difficulties,” he said, stressing the importance Türkiye places on enhancing coordination with Saudi Arabia for regional peace and stability.

Fidan also pointed to economic ties as a cornerstone of cooperation, highlighting that bilateral trade volume had reached $8 billion in 2024. He expressed optimism about further growth.

“In line with our common goals, we aim to reach $10 billion this year, and in the medium and long term, $30 billion. Considering the complementary nature of our economies, I believe we can easily achieve this target,” the Turkish diplomat said.

The Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council, Fidan said, serves as a critical institutional framework for deepening cooperation in fields such as trade, energy, defence, investment, and education.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s Diplomacy Academy and Saudi Arabia’s Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies, enhancing collaboration and knowledge-sharing between the two diplomatic bodies.

