Gaza’s government media office has condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks on water infrastructure, which have turned water into a slow-killing weapon by systematically denying Palestinians in Gaza access to clean water and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

In a statement, it said Israel’s continued severing of crucial water lines, destruction of wells and water stations, and cutting of electricity and fuel supplies required to operate water and sanitation facilities — in addition to its refusal to let repair teams reach the damaged facilities — was part of “a broader strategy of collective punishment.”