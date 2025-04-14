WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Clean water in Gaza has vanished
Since October 2023, Israel has destroyed over 90% of Gaza's water and sewage infrastructure.
Clean water in Gaza has vanished
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Ozge Bulmus / TRT World
April 14, 2025

Gaza’s government media office has condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks on water infrastructure, which have turned water into a slow-killing weapon by systematically denying Palestinians in Gaza access to clean water and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

In a statement, it said Israel’s continued severing of crucial water lines, destruction of wells and water stations, and cutting of electricity and fuel supplies required to operate water and sanitation facilities — in addition to its refusal to let repair teams reach the damaged facilities — was part of “a broader strategy of collective punishment.”

Recommended

As a result of Israeli attacks and power and fuel cuts, over 85 percent of water and sanitation facilities and assets are completely or partially out of service and water supply rates have declined to an average of 3-5 litres per person per day. According to the WHO, the minimum per person per day requirement for survival in emergencies is 15 litres.

Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers