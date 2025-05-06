US President Donald Trump began his first talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and vowed to bring up "tough points" that are dividing the two countries since Trump imposed tariffs.

Their meeting on Tuesday started with smiles and a handshake despite Trump's desire to make Canada the 51st US state, a prospect that has chilled bilateral relations. The subject quickly came up as they took questions from reporters.

"We're not going to be discussing that unless somebody wants to discuss it," Trump said. "It would really be a wonderful marriage."

Carney put down the idea firmly.

"It's not for sale, it won't be for sale - ever," he told Trump in the Oval Office.

"Never say never, never say never," Trump said.

Trump, whose tariff policy has rattled world markets, said he and Carney would discuss "tough points," an allusion to the president's belief that the United States can do without Canadian products.

"Regardless of anything, we're going to be friends with Canada," he said.

Carney's Liberal Party won the April 28 election on promises to tackle Trump and create a new bilateral economic and security relationship with the United States.

Shortly before Carney arrived, Trump posted a message on social media.

"I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidising Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things? We don’t need their Cars, we don’t need their Energy, we don’t need their Lumber, we don’t need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain. They, on the other hand, need EVERYTHING from us!"