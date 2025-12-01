WAR ON GAZA
Hamas says four Israeli spies killed in northern Gaza
Spies attempted to kidnap a Hamas member in Gaza, claims the Qassam Brigades.
December 1, 2025

Hamas said on Monday that four people spying for Israel were killed in northern Gaza.

“Four spies who were operating for the enemy Israel and attempted to kidnap a Hamas member were eliminated in Gaza,” the group’s military wing, Qassam Brigades, said in a statement on the official Telegram channel.

Their weapons were confiscated, Qassam added, without further detailing their identities.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured more than 170,900 people in a two-year war that has left much of the enclave in ruins.

