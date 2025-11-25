WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'Human-made abyss': UN warns Gaza's survival at stake after Israel war, recovery may take decades
The UN urges a "comprehensive recovery plan", including coordinated international aid, restored fiscal transfers, and eased restrictions on trade, movement and investment.
'Human-made abyss': UN warns Gaza's survival at stake after Israel war, recovery may take decades
"It will take several decades for Gaza to return to pre-October 2023 welfare levels", the UN says. / AP
November 25, 2025

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has ravaged the Palestinian territory's economy and is threatening its very survival, the United Nations has warned, calling for "immediate and substantial" international intervention.

Rebuilding Gaza will cost more than $70 billion and could take several decades, the UN Trade and Development agency (UNCTAD) said in a new report on Tuesday, warning that war and restrictions had triggered an "unprecedented collapse across the Palestinian economy".

"The military operations have significantly undermined every pillar of survival," from food to shelter to healthcare, "and plunged Gaza into a human-made abyss", it said.

"The sustained, systematic destruction casts significant doubt on the ability of Gaza to reconstitute itself as a liveable space and society."

Israel's brutal war on Gaza has killed more than 69,000 people since October 2023, according to figures from the health ministry.

The scale of destruction wrought on the territory has meanwhile "unleashed cascading crises, economic, humanitarian, environmental and social, propelling (it) from de-development to utter ruin", UNCTAD's report said.

Even "in an optimistic scenario of double-digit growth rates facilitated by a significant level of foreign aid, it will take several decades for Gaza to return to pre-October 2023 welfare levels", it said.

RECOMMENDED

“Extreme, multidimensional impoverishment"

UNCTAD called for a "comprehensive recovery plan", combining "coordinated international assistance, restoration of fiscal transfers, and measures to ease constraints on trade, movement and investment".

With Gaza's entire population facing "extreme, multidimensional impoverishment", the UN agency is also calling for the introduction of a universal emergency basic income, providing everyone there a renewable and unconditional monthly transfer of cash.

The report showed that Gaza's economy contracted by 87 percent over the course of 2023-2024, leaving its gross domestic product per capita at just $161 — among the lowest globally.

While the situation was not as bad in the occupied West Bank, the report found that "violence, accelerated settlement expansion and restrictions on worker mobility have decimated the economy" there as well, "resulting in the worst economic decline since UNCTAD began to maintain records in 1972".

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance