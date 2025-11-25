Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has ravaged the Palestinian territory's economy and is threatening its very survival, the United Nations has warned, calling for "immediate and substantial" international intervention.

Rebuilding Gaza will cost more than $70 billion and could take several decades, the UN Trade and Development agency (UNCTAD) said in a new report on Tuesday, warning that war and restrictions had triggered an "unprecedented collapse across the Palestinian economy".

"The military operations have significantly undermined every pillar of survival," from food to shelter to healthcare, "and plunged Gaza into a human-made abyss", it said.

"The sustained, systematic destruction casts significant doubt on the ability of Gaza to reconstitute itself as a liveable space and society."

Israel's brutal war on Gaza has killed more than 69,000 people since October 2023, according to figures from the health ministry.

The scale of destruction wrought on the territory has meanwhile "unleashed cascading crises, economic, humanitarian, environmental and social, propelling (it) from de-development to utter ruin", UNCTAD's report said.

Even "in an optimistic scenario of double-digit growth rates facilitated by a significant level of foreign aid, it will take several decades for Gaza to return to pre-October 2023 welfare levels", it said.