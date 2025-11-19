TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Moscow warms to Erdogan's call to resume Istanbul talks to end Ukraine–Russia war
Turkish President Erdogan said earlier in the day that Ankara believes the Istanbul process could be reinstated.
Moscow warms to Erdogan's call to resume Istanbul talks to end Ukraine–Russia war
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Moscow continues to favour dialogue.[FILE]. / Reuters
November 19, 2025

Moscow has signalled that it remains ready to resume talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war, responding to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s renewed hope for reviving the Istanbul negotiation track.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that Moscow continues to favour dialogue and rejected suggestions that it is responsible for the prolonged pause.

“Moscow is open to continuation; Moscow is open to negotiations,” the TASS news agency quoted him as saying.

He reiterated the accusation that the pause is because of the unwillingness of the "Kiev regime".

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan said earlier in the day that Türkiye believes the Istanbul process could be reinstated “with a comprehensive framework that can address acute problems.”

He recalled that Ankara hosted three rounds of Russia-Ukraine talks this year, during which “progress was made” and the sides were able to discuss ceasefire and peace issues.

Earlier, Erdogan hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and voiced Ankara's readiness to discuss with Russia "any proposals that would accelerate a ceasefire, paving the way for just, lasting peace.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan calls to revive Istanbul talks to end Russia-Ukraine war following meeting with Zelenskyy
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package