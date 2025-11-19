Moscow has signalled that it remains ready to resume talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war, responding to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s renewed hope for reviving the Istanbul negotiation track.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that Moscow continues to favour dialogue and rejected suggestions that it is responsible for the prolonged pause.

“Moscow is open to continuation; Moscow is open to negotiations,” the TASS news agency quoted him as saying.

He reiterated the accusation that the pause is because of the unwillingness of the "Kiev regime".