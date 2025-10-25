ASIA PACIFIC
Trump says Cambodia-Thailand peace deal to be signed 'immediately' upon his arrival in Malaysia
"I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand," the US president says.
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media aboard Air Force One ahead of his arrival in Malaysia, October 25, 2025. / Reuters
October 25, 2025

​​​US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he is en route to Malaysia, where a Cambodia-Thailand peace deal will be signed “immediately” upon landing.

“I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He extended condolences following the passing of Queen Mother Sirikit.

“Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand,” he said.

Trump added that he plans to meet Thailand’s prime minister.

The president will attend a dinner with ASEAN leaders and is expected to witness the signing of a peace accord between Cambodia and Thailand, following deadly border clashes in July that ended after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim mediated a ceasefire.

He indicated the timing of the signing would accommodate all parties attending.

SOURCE:AA
