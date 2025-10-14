ASIA PACIFIC
3 min read
Trump to attend Thailand-Cambodia peace deal signing at ASEAN summit in Malaysia
The US President will join Southeast Asian leaders in Kuala Lumpur for the signing of a Thailand–Cambodia peace accord after months of deadly border clashes and a US-brokered ceasefire.
Trump to attend Thailand-Cambodia peace deal signing at ASEAN summit in Malaysia
Buddhist monks carry portraits of Trump during a peace march after the Cambodia-Thailand border conflict, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on August 10, 2025. / Reuters
October 14, 2025

US President Donald Trump will attend the ceremonial signing of a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia at an upcoming summit of Southeast Asian nations, the foreign minister of host Malaysia said on Tuesday.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia erupted in July into the deadliest military clashes in decades, killing more than 40 people and forcing around 300,000 to flee their homes.

The two sides agreed to a ceasefire — brokered in part by Trump — after five days of fighting, and have since repeatedly traded accusations of truce violations.

Trump “is looking forward to witnessing the Thailand-Cambodia peace deal,” Mohamad Hasan told reporters at a news conference in Kuala Lumpur.

Mohamad said the US leader would visit Malaysia on October 26 to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Malaysian capital from October 26–28.

He said Malaysia and the United States would serve as facilitators to “see a more extensive ceasefire deal” between Thailand and Cambodia, which will require “both sides to remove all landmines and withdraw their military machinery from their borders.”

“We hope that both parties can fulfil these conditions, and during the ASEAN summit, a declaration can be signed.

“We can call it the Kuala Lumpur Declaration or the Kuala Lumpur Accord. We want to make sure that these two neighbouring countries can come together to make peace and also implement their ceasefire,” Mohamad added.

RelatedTRT World - Temples or treason? Reasons that led to the Cambodia-Thailand flare-up
RECOMMENDED

Conditions set by Thailand

Thai government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat told reporters Bangkok was aware the United States was giving the dispute priority.

“But what Cambodia has to do first, before we accept the US offer, is our four points that we have raised,” he said.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday that he had received a letter from Trump, with the US leader saying he wanted to see the two neighbours resolve tensions.

Anutin also said Thailand was ready to negotiate if Cambodia withdrew heavy weapons from border areas, removed landmines, cracked down on internet scammers and relocated its citizens from borderlands Thailand considers its own.

Cambodia has said its nationals have lived in the disputed border villages for decades.

Anutin’s remarks came a day after the Thai premier appeared to brush off a continued role for Trump — who has been seeking a Nobel Peace Prize — in any further negotiations between the two nations aimed at solving their border dispute.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has said he nominated Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him with “innovative diplomacy” that ended the military clashes.

RelatedTRT World - Cambodia receives trafficked artefacts from US collectors

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida