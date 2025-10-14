US President Donald Trump will attend the ceremonial signing of a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia at an upcoming summit of Southeast Asian nations, the foreign minister of host Malaysia said on Tuesday.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia erupted in July into the deadliest military clashes in decades, killing more than 40 people and forcing around 300,000 to flee their homes.

The two sides agreed to a ceasefire — brokered in part by Trump — after five days of fighting, and have since repeatedly traded accusations of truce violations.

Trump “is looking forward to witnessing the Thailand-Cambodia peace deal,” Mohamad Hasan told reporters at a news conference in Kuala Lumpur.

Mohamad said the US leader would visit Malaysia on October 26 to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Malaysian capital from October 26–28.

He said Malaysia and the United States would serve as facilitators to “see a more extensive ceasefire deal” between Thailand and Cambodia, which will require “both sides to remove all landmines and withdraw their military machinery from their borders.”

“We hope that both parties can fulfil these conditions, and during the ASEAN summit, a declaration can be signed.

“We can call it the Kuala Lumpur Declaration or the Kuala Lumpur Accord. We want to make sure that these two neighbouring countries can come together to make peace and also implement their ceasefire,” Mohamad added.