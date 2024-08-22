Cambodia welcomed the return of a batch of trafficked Buddhist and Hindu statues from collectors and museums in the United States.

The latest return on Thursday is of 70 Khmer objects including stone statues of a mythical warrior from the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the deities Shiva and Uma, as well as a bronze head.

In recent years the kingdom has worked closely with US officials to secure the return of hundreds of precious cultural artefacts -- many of them stolen and exported illegally.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet presided over a ceremony to welcome the items .

"The artefacts we have reclaimed are invaluable as national cultural heritage for the Cambodian people, the real owners," he said.

Culture and Fine Arts Minister Phoeurng Sackona said a significant portion of Cambodian cultural heritage had been repatriated over the past five years through a series of negotiations, court cases and voluntary returns.