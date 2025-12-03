US President Donald Trump has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin still wants to end the war in Ukraine, as Washington continues to push its revised draft peace plan.

"He would like to end the war," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He said he had spoken on Tuesday night with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, who held talks with Putin in Moscow.

"I can tell you that they had a reasonably good meeting with President Putin. We’re going to find out," he said.

"What comes out of that meeting I can’t tell you."

Trump said Russia "strongly" desired an agreement to end the conflict, describing the Moscow discussions as "a reasonably good meeting."

He added: "I can’t guarantee the results of that meeting, because it takes two to tango."

‘No compromise’