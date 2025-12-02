December 2, 2025
A new study finds that the majority of American teens aged 13 to 18 view the news media negatively — with more believing journalists lie and deceive than inform the public. Some even think newspapers exist to protect those in power.
While their distrust mirrors broader trends among US adults, the findings offer a rare glimpse into how future generations of journalists see the industry.
Experts say these attitudes may stem from the fact that few teens follow the news regularly and often absorb views shaped by social media and other nontraditional sources.