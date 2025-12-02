DISINFORMATION & MEDIA

Disinformation & Media

Your affordable Samsung might be tracking more than you think
Israel-linked app AppCloud can access network information, download files, and keep a device awake, all while remaining invisible to users, with no icon, splash screen, or consent prompt.
Your affordable Samsung might be tracking more than you think
Survey: Teens don’t trust the news or journalists
While their distrust mirrors broader trends among US adults, the findings offer a rare glimpse into how future generations of journalists see the industry.
Survey: Teens don’t trust the news or journalists