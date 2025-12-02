DISINFORMATION & MEDIA
POLITICS
TÜRKİYE
WAR ON GAZA
BIZTECH
FEATURES
OPINION
Disinformation & Media
Your affordable Samsung might be tracking more than you think
Israel-linked app AppCloud can access network information, download files, and keep a device awake, all while remaining invisible to users, with no icon, splash screen, or consent prompt.
LIVE TV
TRT World Live Stream
TRT World Live Stream
World
Survey: Teens don’t trust the news or journalists
While their distrust mirrors broader trends among US adults, the findings offer a rare glimpse into how future generations of journalists see the industry.
Your affordable Samsung might be tracking more than you think
Israel-linked app AppCloud can access network information, download files, and keep a device awake, all while remaining invisible to users, with no icon, splash screen, or consent prompt.
Survey: Teens don’t trust the news or journalists
While their distrust mirrors broader trends among US adults, the findings offer a rare glimpse into how future generations of journalists see the industry.
1x
00:00
00:00