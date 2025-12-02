Most smartphone users know their devices collect some data. What they don’t expect is a hidden system app, tied to a company with a long history in online tracking, one they cannot delete.

Yet this is exactly what users of certain Samsung budget devices across West Asia and North Africa have recently uncovered.

The app, called AppCloud, was developed by ironSource, an Israeli-founded software firm now owned by US-based Unity. Samsung describes it as a “marketing tool”, but it sits deep inside the phone’s system software, cannot be removed, and holds privileged permissions far beyond those granted to regular apps.

For many users, that combination alone raised red flags at a time when surveillance technologies linked to Israel are under mounting global scrutiny.

The issue quickly gained traction online, prompting Samsung to issue a press statement saying it “takes the protection of our users’ data very seriously” and is committed to “providing a secure experience” and “user control”.

But the statement fell short in explaining why AppCloud is non-removable, what data it collects, or whether users will be given more control.

When TRT World reached out demanding further clarification, the company did not respond.

A digital occupation

What worries researchers most is how deeply AppCloud is embedded in the device, far beyond what Samsung publicly acknowledges.



“The app is installed by Samsung on the phone. Even if you disable it, it keeps activating itself after every update,” reports International Cyber Digest (ICD), a newsletter on cybersecurity.

The editor, who requested anonymity, describes the app as “spyware” because it can collect user data and receive updates that expand its capabilities.

Regional digital rights group SMEX was the first to sound the alarm earlier this year. In an open letter, it criticised Samsung for “forced bloatware installations” tied to ironSource, warning that AppCloud is “deeply integrated” into system processes in ways ordinary users cannot control.

Its technical review confirmed that the app cannot be removed without rooting the device – a step that voids warranties, introduces security risks, and is inaccessible to most users.



This is where the digital occupation logic comes into play. IronSource is part of an Israeli tech ecosystem whose tools have long been deployed for population-level tracking, profiling, and behavioural targeting.

The fact that AppCloud is invisible – no icon, no splash screen, no consent prompt – only intensifies perceptions that this is surveillance hidden in plain sight.