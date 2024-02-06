Rotating cameras planted on a rooftop terrace "follow our every move", said Al Khalil resident Umm Nasser, protesting intensified Israeli surveillance of her occupied West Bank city since the start of Israel's war on besieged Gaza.

"Psychologically, I'm exhausted," admitted the 55-year-old Palestinian woman. She lives above the Abu al Rish checkpoint, the site of frequent violence at the heart of historical Al Khalil.

It is one of numerous sentry boxes manned by Israeli forces separating Palestinian streets from Jewish illegal settler enclaves in the old town, which hosts a disputed holy site.

Known to Muslims as the Ibrahimi mosque and to Jews as the Cave of the Patriarchs, it is revered by both faiths.

Dozens of heavily armed Israeli soldiers guard the site, assisted by security cameras.

Umm Nasser said that surveillance enhanced by artificial intelligence tools has become "especially difficult during the war" between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in besieged Gaza.

To Umm Nasser, the use of technology is stifling.

"We've tried putting pieces of wood or fabric over the cameras to maintain our privacy, but every time, the army removes them," she said.

"One day, soldiers took our identity cards and told us they were going to use them for a facial recognition system."

She said she hadn't heard about it since.

Shai Cohen, a 23-year-old Israeli settler, said the surveillance cameras scattered all over the city "very [much] help us" to feel safe.

Facial recognition technology — highly regulated in civilian settings — is used by Israeli forces along with a range of advanced tools in the Palestinian territories they have occupied since 1967.

'Automated surveillance'

"Blue Wolf", for example, is an app soldiers use on their mobile phones. They take face pictures of Palestinians, which are then checked against a database.

Once matched, the system indicates whether the person photographed is wanted for arrest.

This system is part of the Israeli army's "frictionless occupation strategy", said Sophia Goodfriend, a doctoral student specialising in artificial intelligence and human rights.

The app "relies on automated surveillance technology, often based on artificial intelligence and designed to reduce interaction" between soldiers and Palestinians, Goodfriend told the AFP news agency.