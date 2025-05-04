TÜRKİYE
2 min read
International journalists praise Tour of Türkiye as one of world’s top cycling events
The 8-day race, which began in Antalya concludes on Sunday with the final stage from Cesme to Izmir.
International journalists praise Tour of Türkiye as one of world’s top cycling events
Cyclists have been racing 1,153 kilometres (716 miles) in eight stages that began last Sunday in Antalya. / AA
May 4, 2025

International cycling journalists have hailed the 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye as a top-tier cycling event on the global stage.

Sander Kolsloot, editor-in-chief of Hetiskoers.nl, told Anadolu he has been following the Tour of Türkiye for years, but this is the first time he has been this close.

"It's exciting, and I think it’s a really good tour. You can see that from the level of riders now participating," he said.

Kolsloot said his favorite portion is Stage 4.

"It's definitely a better way to experience the race. I believe the Queen stage (Stage 4) takes place on Kiran Mountain."

Kolsloot stressed the Tour of Türkiye cannot be compared to the Tour de France or Flanders, but overall, fans “are very enthusiastic and excited. So that’s cool to see.”

"The level keeps getting better," he said.

RelatedFelix Grossschartner wins Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey

‘The atmosphere is great’

Recommended

Another cycling journalist, Jens Voegele, who works for the German media institution, Westsider, said as a cycling enthusiast he is impressed by the evolution of the race. The way it is covered, the level of the teams and their riders show real progress.

"The people are really enthusiastic about the race. So, it's a great experience to be here and to get the atmosphere of the race," said Voegele.

Italian journalist Filippo Lorenzon, who works for Bici.pro and bici.style, said he saw more people lining the sides of the road, more Turkish flags and it was more exciting to watch the crowd in Türkiye and that was good.

Lorenzon said he enjoys Turkish breakfast. "I'm loving the beautiful smells and flavours here. Tomorrow morning, I'm looking forward to a very typical Turkish breakfast -- it's going to be amazing!" he said.

Alejandro Adrian Lingenti from Spain's Ciclosfera said it was his second time covering the Tour of Türkiye.

“People are warm, the atmosphere is great, and the race itself is incredible,” he said. "It's a wonderful country for me. It’s also quite exotic, being from Spain—it’s completely different.”

Cyclists have been racing 1,153 kilometres (716 miles) in eight stages that began last Sunday in Antalya, riding through renowned tourism hotspots such as Kemer, Kalkan, Fethiye, Marmaris, Akyaka, Aydin, Kusadasi, Selcuk and Cesme before reaching the finish line on May 4 in the Aegean city of Izmir.

RelatedTRT Global - Thousands of Turkish Cypriots turn out for Türkiye's TEKNOFEST in Lefkosa

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit