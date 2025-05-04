International cycling journalists have hailed the 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye as a top-tier cycling event on the global stage.

Sander Kolsloot, editor-in-chief of Hetiskoers.nl, told Anadolu he has been following the Tour of Türkiye for years, but this is the first time he has been this close.

"It's exciting, and I think it’s a really good tour. You can see that from the level of riders now participating," he said.

Kolsloot said his favorite portion is Stage 4.

"It's definitely a better way to experience the race. I believe the Queen stage (Stage 4) takes place on Kiran Mountain."

Kolsloot stressed the Tour of Türkiye cannot be compared to the Tour de France or Flanders, but overall, fans “are very enthusiastic and excited. So that’s cool to see.”

"The level keeps getting better," he said.

‘The atmosphere is great’