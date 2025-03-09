The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) conveyed a protest to its Indian counterpart for the killing of a Bangladeshi national in the northern border district of Panchagarh.

The victim was killed by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at the Bhitargarh border in Panchagarh Sadar town in the district early on Saturday, according to officials.

The BGB held a meeting with the BSF and protested the killing as there is bilateral consensus of not using lethal weapons on the border, BGB officials confirmed to Anadolu, citing Sheikh Mohammad Badruddoja, commander of the 56th BGB Battalion of Nilphamari.

The victim was identified as Al Amin, 38. The shooting took place about 150 metres from the border. India claims they fired in self-defence. Bangladesh claims this is a violation of human rights, especially since there is a bilateral consensus of not using lethal weapons on the border.

“When contacted, the BSF Commandant said that approximately 15 to 20 smugglers from both countries were smuggling cattle from India to Bangladesh. The smuggler and the BSF member got into a fight and at one stage the smuggler hit the BSF member with a knife. In such a situation, the BSF fired two rounds in self-defence. And, a Bangladeshi citizen was killed in the said fire,” according to a BGB statement.

BGB protested and said that “whatever the situation, the BSF has violated human rights through border killings, which is unexpected and unacceptable in any way.”

“A strong protest letter has been sent to the battalion commander level in this regard,” it added.