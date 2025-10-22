A fresh US strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat killed two people, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said, announcing the first such attack on a vessel operating in the Pacific Ocean.

"There were two narco-terrorists aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. Both terrorists were killed, and no US forces were harmed in this strike, which took place on Tuesday, Hegseth said in a post on X on Wednesday.

The seven previous strikes all targeted vessels in the Caribbean, and with this eighth deadly strike, the number of people killed in such strikes has reached 34.

“The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling,” Hegseth wrote.

He did not provide evidence to support the claim that the vessel was carrying narcotics or identify the group allegedly operating it.